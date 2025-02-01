2026 offensive lineman Sam Simpson commits to Indiana

Indiana football has picked up its first commitment of the 2026 high school recruiting cycle.
Samuel Simpson, a class of 2026 offensive lineman from River Falls, Wisconsin, has committed to Indiana, he announced today.
Simpson is a 3-star prospect according to Rivals, earning a 5.7 grade. He will play his final season of high school football this fall at River Falls HS before joining the Hoosiers for the 2026 season.
Iowa State, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas and Wisconsin had all offered Simpson, but the 6'4", 295 pound interior lineman ultimately chose to join Curt Cignetti and Indiana.
Indiana offensive line coach Bob Bostad visited Simpson in Wisconsin, according to Simpson's social media, posting that he received an offer yesterday.
It didn't take long for Simpson to make his decision, as he is now committed to join Bostad's offensive line group in 2026, making it official just one day after announcing his Indiana offer.
Simpson is listed as an interior offensive lineman, though it is not clear whether he'll play at guard or center when he arrives on campus in Bloomington.
While this is just the first 2026 commitment for Indiana, expect more to come as the 2025 recruiting window comes to a close.
–––––
