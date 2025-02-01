2026 offensive lineman Sam Simpson commits to Indiana

Indiana football has picked up its first commitment of the 2026 high school recruiting cycle.

Samuel Simpson, a class of 2026 offensive lineman from River Falls, Wisconsin, has committed to Indiana, he announced today.

Simpson is a 3-star prospect according to Rivals, earning a 5.7 grade. He will play his final season of high school football this fall at River Falls HS before joining the Hoosiers for the 2026 season.

Iowa State, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas and Wisconsin had all offered Simpson, but the 6'4", 295 pound interior lineman ultimately chose to join Curt Cignetti and Indiana.