2026 offensive lineman Jonatan Bezverhnii set to visit Indiana

Malik Reneau reached the 1,000-point mark in Indiana's Sunday afternoon win over Purdue.
Purdue basketball head coach Matt Painter spoke with the media following Indiana's Sunday afternoon win over Purdue.
Indiana's Mike Woodson, Trey Galloway and Malik Reneau spoke with the media following Indiana's win over Purdue.
Indiana used a 28-3 second half run to defeat its archrival Purdue
Join the discussion as the Hoosiers take on the Boilermakers.
Malik Reneau reached the 1,000-point mark in Indiana's Sunday afternoon win over Purdue.
Purdue basketball head coach Matt Painter spoke with the media following Indiana's Sunday afternoon win over Purdue.
Indiana's Mike Woodson, Trey Galloway and Malik Reneau spoke with the media following Indiana's win over Purdue.