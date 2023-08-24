On Wednesday, fast-rising young point guard Jonathan Sanderson made an unofficial visit to Indiana, per a report from MADE Hoops' Travis Graf.

Although unranked by most major recruiting services just yet, Sanderson is one of the highest regarded young guards in his class – entering his sophomore year in high school as of now.

The 6-foot-2 guard, hailing from Ann Arbor, Mich., and currently plays at Saline (MI) and Midwest Basketball Club on the Adidas 3SSB circuit. He currently holds offers from Duquesne, Detroit, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Marshall, Michigan and Ohio.