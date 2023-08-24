2026 Name to Know: Jonathan Sanderson
On Wednesday, fast-rising young point guard Jonathan Sanderson made an unofficial visit to Indiana, per a report from MADE Hoops' Travis Graf.
Although unranked by most major recruiting services just yet, Sanderson is one of the highest regarded young guards in his class – entering his sophomore year in high school as of now.
The 6-foot-2 guard, hailing from Ann Arbor, Mich., and currently plays at Saline (MI) and Midwest Basketball Club on the Adidas 3SSB circuit. He currently holds offers from Duquesne, Detroit, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Marshall, Michigan and Ohio.
According to MLive.com, Saline's coach, Michael Marek, thinks there wasn't a better freshman in the entire state of Michigan last season than Sanderson. Prep Hoops agreed, ranking Sanderson as the No. 1 freshman in Michigan last year.
Sanderson has deep ties to the state of Michigan. His father, Jon, is the current head strength and conditioning coach for Michigan basketball.
Below are highlights from Sanderson's freshman season at Saline, in which he averaged 19.3 points per game.
