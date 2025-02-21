2026 athlete Richard Dyce updates his recruitment

Looking at potential candidates to be Indiana's next head coach, should Mike Woodson not return.
Dusty May signed a contract extension with Michigan on Friday, effectively ending his candidacy for the Indiana opening
Purdue head coach Matt Painter and guard Fletcher Loyer spoke with the media ahead of Sunday's Indiana-Purdue matchup.
Class of 2026 athlete Richard Dyce spoke with TheHoosier.com to update his recruitment and where Indiana stands.
Zach, Josh and Colin preview Indiana's upcoming matchup with Purdue and break down the Hoosiers' NCAA Tournament path.
