2026 3-star quarterback Brooks Goodman firmly on Indiana's radar

Indiana's joined by programs such as Auburn, Ole Miss, and more recently Cal, as schools taking an early look at Goodman.

The 6'foot'2 signal caller is one of the top quarterback prospects on Indiana's radar within the 2026 class. Earlier this season, Goodman took a visit to Bloomington, watching as the Hoosiers dismantled Western Illinois in week two of the college football season.

Goodman, a three-star recruit according to Rivals, is out of Blessed Trinity High School down in Atlanta, Georgia.

A quarterback prospect to keep an eye on in the 2026 recruiting class for Indiana football, Brooks Goodman is off to a strong start to his junior season of high school.

As a pro-style quarterback, Goodman's best ability at this point in his high school career is his live arm. He has the ability to stand tall inside the pocket and deliver accurate passes to all parts of the field.

Goodman's quick trigger and functional athleticism means that he doesn't take many sacks. He's solid when rolling out of the pocket, showcasing the ability to hit his targets on the move when escaping the pocket to extend plays.

Once out of the pocket, Goodman also has the speed to take off and run. While more comfortable operating inside the pocket at this point in his young career, Goodman is more than capable of picking up large chunks of yardage with his legs.

Through the first six games of the season at Blessed Trinity, Goodman has thrown for 636 yards and seven touchdowns. He's completing 58.0% of his passes and has four interceptions on the year as well.

He's also been much more of a threat on the ground during his junior campaign. Goodman has 44 carries through six games -- just five less than he had all of last season -- for 141 rushing yards. He's found the end zone three times on the ground so far this year.

The Hoosiers will look to monitor the progress Goodman makes, as he continues to evolve into a well-rounded quarterback.

Check out some of Goodman's highlights below.