2025 prospect Trent Sisley talks recruitment, start of AAU season

Class of 2025 Heritage Hills (Ind) forward Trent Sisley is one of the top prospects in the state and is now starting to gain national attention following a terrific freshman season on the varsity level.

Sisley averaged 19.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per game during his freshman campaign and has averaged 11.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game on the Nike EYBL summer circuit for Indy Heat 16U.

While it wasn't a live period for Sisley this past weekend, he once again showcased his game at the Bill Hensley Run N Slam in Fort Wayne. Indy Heat made it to the quarterfinals before falling to in-state rival Indiana Elite.

TheHoosier.com caught up with Sisley over the weekend.

"We've been pretty good so far. We blew out a few teams and have played really well as a team so far, so it's been really fun," Sisley said. "I think I have played pretty well so far. I have adjusted to the physicality of playing up and have shot the ball pretty well."