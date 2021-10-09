2025 prospect Trent Sisley reels in his first D-I offer

IN HIS OWN WORDS

PURDUE: “I like their style and coaching staff. I really like coach (Matt) Painter. It’s also a great academic school. Coach Painter flew in to watch me Wednesday morning before school and then me and my dad called him later that night. We had a great conversation and he offered me over the phone. (Assistant) coach (Paul) Lusk had also watched me a few weeks earlier at school, too.” MORE ON HIS RECRUITMENT: “I haven’t been on any visits yet, but I have been in contact with other schools like Indiana, Evansville, Notre Dame, Cincinnati and Northwestern as well. I grew up an Indiana fan. My dad, Matt, played at Southeast Missouri State, and my brother Blake is a freshman at Evansville this year.”

RIVALS' REACTION