2025 guard Jalen Haralson talks relationship with Indiana, goals for summer

In the class of 2025, there is arguably not a higher prospect in the state than Fishers guard Jalen Haralson, who at this point is starting to be recognized as one of the best high school players at the national level.

During his freshman season, Haralson averaged 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game at the varsity level and is currently averaging 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists for Indy Heat 16u on Nike EYBL summer circuit.

Although it was not an official live period during Run N Slam weekend, Haralson once again played at a high level and put on a show in the Fort Wayne, Indiana area all weekend long. Him and Indy Heat 16u made it to the quarterfinals before coming up short versus Indiana Elite 2023.

TheHoosier.com was able to catch up with Haralson this past weekend where he discussed his game, relationship with the Indiana staff, and goals he wants to reach this summer.