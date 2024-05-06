Ament was offered by Indiana last fall and has remained a top target for the Hoosiers in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Now, the Hoosiers are looking to set up a visit with class of 2025 five-star forward Nate Ament , according to Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy .

After Indiana hit the transfer portal hard to begin the offseason, the Hoosiers have diverted some of their attention to the high school recruiting trail.

Standing at 6-foot-7 and 200 pounds, Ament -- a top-15 prospect in the class -- is a versatile wing who is coveted by many top programs around the country.

The likes of Duke, North Carolina, Louisville, Kentucky and many others have been involved in Ament's recruitment over the course of the last couple of months.

Over the weekend, Ament stared for Team Loaded on the Adidas 3SSB circuit in Hoover, Alabama where he spoke with Cassidy.

"I haven’t set anything in stone yet, but I’m going to be going to Indiana soon. I'm also going to go back to (Virginia),” Ament told Cassidy on Saturday. "With Indiana, their head coach used to be a big-time big coach in the NBA and coached big-time NBA guys. They want to keep developing me as a versatile player. They would help improve my game."

Across two sessions on the Adidas 3SSB circuit, Ament is averaging 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. The Warrenton, Virginia native has also shot 39.3% from 3-point range.

Check out some of Ament's highlights below.