However, Sunday night the Hoosiers lost a pledge from 2025 defensive back Chris McCorkle, the three-star announced on his social media pages.

The news of McCorkle's decommitment comes on the heels of the defensive back taking a visit to Big Ten foe Michigan State.

“I wanna thank Coach Cignetti, Coach Ojong & the whole staff at Indiana for giving me this opportunity of a lifetime," McCorkle's social media post read. "Although I enjoyed every last bit of my commitment with the university and the staff members, I’ve had long talks with god, my family & my coaches. I will be de-committing from Indiana University. Recruitment is open but I will be focusing more on myself, my growth and making sure my team and I are ready for this upcoming season.”

Following the 6-foot-1 defensive back's commitment to Indiana, McCorkle set up a couple more visits including to schools such as Kansas, Missouri and Florida.

Indiana's second decommitment in the last week has the Hoosiers' 2025 class standing at 10 pledges currently.