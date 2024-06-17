2025 defensive back Chris McCorkle decommits from Indiana
Over the past couple of weeks, Indiana football's 2025 class has grown significantly.
However, Sunday night the Hoosiers lost a pledge from 2025 defensive back Chris McCorkle, the three-star announced on his social media pages.
McCorkle had previously committed to Curt Cignetti and Indiana back on April 26.
The news of McCorkle's decommitment comes on the heels of the defensive back taking a visit to Big Ten foe Michigan State.
“I wanna thank Coach Cignetti, Coach Ojong & the whole staff at Indiana for giving me this opportunity of a lifetime," McCorkle's social media post read. "Although I enjoyed every last bit of my commitment with the university and the staff members, I’ve had long talks with god, my family & my coaches. I will be de-committing from Indiana University. Recruitment is open but I will be focusing more on myself, my growth and making sure my team and I are ready for this upcoming season.”
Following the 6-foot-1 defensive back's commitment to Indiana, McCorkle set up a couple more visits including to schools such as Kansas, Missouri and Florida.
Indiana's second decommitment in the last week has the Hoosiers' 2025 class standing at 10 pledges currently.
