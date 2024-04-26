2025 Florida defensive back Chris McCorkle commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana football landed its eighth commitment out of the 2025 recruiting class on Friday night.
Chris McCorkle III, a three-star defensive back out of Sarasota, Florida, announced his commitment to the Hoosiers via social media.
McCorkle held offers from 25 different schools, including programs such as Florida State, Florida, Michigan State, Illinois, Iowa and many others. Ultimately, McCorkle decided upon the Hoosiers.
Standing at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, McCorkle has spent time on both sides of the ball throughout his time at Cardinal Mooney High School.
This past season -- McCorkle's junior season -- the two-way stud tallied 24 total tackles and one tackle for a loss, per MaxPreps. The cornerback intercepted eight passes and deflected another 18 as well in his junior campaign.
On the offensive side of the ball, McCorkle hauled in 13 passes for 366 yards and seven touchdowns.
McCorkle is the third defensive back out of the 2025 recruiting class to pledge their commitment to Indiana. He joins fellow three-stars Byron Baldwin and Garrett Reese in the Hoosiers' crop of 2025 prospects in the secondary.
Check out McCorkle's junior season highlight tape below.
