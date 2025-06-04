2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 87 Days (Makai Jackson)

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 200 pounds

Hometown: Levittown, Pennsylvania (Harry S. Truman)

Class/Position: Senior/Wide Receiver

Makai Jackson comes to Indiana via Appalachian State and before that St. Francis (he was teammates with Elijah Sarratt). At SFU Jackson earned FCS All-American honors as he stuffed the stat sheet.

At App State, Jackson played in 25 total games over two seasons. He has caught a pass in 24-straight games and 36 of 37 seven career games.

Elijah Sarratt spoke to his relationship with Jackson this spring. “He's one of my best friends. Coming out of the portal my freshman year, James Madison had offered us both, so [the coaching staff] knew about him before this year, but he went to Appalachian State, and I went up to JMU.” Sarratt said. “This offseason, I mentioned something to Coach Shanahan, and he said if he enters [the Transfer Portal] we'd like him. He eventually entered, came up on a visit and things went well here.”

The Hoosiers were looking for receivers in the portal to replace some significant losses heading into the 2025 season. According to Sarratt (and the coaching staff) IU is getting a good one.

“We were both freshman All-Americans, so we were going to work. His stats were better than mine. He had like 90 receptions or something crazy like that. He's a great player. Can play inside, can play outside, and I feel like he is going to make a lot of contributions for us.” Sarratt added.

Jackson was held out of all but four spring practices with a hamstring issue, but all indications are that he will be ready to step into the slot receiver role come fall camp.

The Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff continues each and every day so be sure to check back often for the latest profile piece!