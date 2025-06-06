2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 85 Days (Andrew Barker)

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 240 pounds

Hometown: Kokomo, Indiana

Class/Position: Freshman / Tight End

The Hoosier Huddle countdown to kickoff is underway! For the 100 days leading up to kickoff, we at Hoosier Huddle will feature every player from the 2025 roster in anticipation of Indiana’s first game of the season against Old Dominion. Today, we will highlight one of the newest members of the Hoosiers, Andrew Barker.

In Curt Cignetti’s first year with the Hoosiers, we saw him prefer versatile players that can run, catch, and block well in the tight end position. Theoretically, Cignetti found someone that can do all three in this year’s high school recruiting class, Andrew Barker. Barker joined the team in the spring after committing in June of 2024 and officially signing in December. The Rivals 3-star in-state prospect chose the Hoosiers over offers from Army, Ball State, Dartmouth, and others. He played football, basketball, and baseball in high school and was also a versatile player in football specifically, logging time at defensive end, tight end, quarterback, running back, and even punter. Barker was twice a team captain for Kokomo High School and caught 14 passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns in his senior season. He caught 23 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns the prior season.

With the Hoosiers, he’ll find himself with the tight ends and begin his development process the majority of this season.

