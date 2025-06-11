2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 80 Days (Charlie Becker)

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 204 pounds

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee (Father Ryan)

Class/Position: Sophomore/Wide Receiver

Welcome back to the Countdown to IUFB Kickoff. We are a fifth of the way through the countdown and today’s focus is on sophomore wide receiver Charlie Becker.

Becker played in 12 of the Hoosiers 13 games last year as a true freshman, mainly on special teams. His lone touch of the ball last year came on a three-yard touchdown run. Despite not getting the ball, Becker showed what he can bring to the wide receiver room in 2025. With the injury to Tyler Morris in the spring, Becker started for the Hoosiers’ offense in the spring game.

The sophomore wide receiver should see his role on offense increase in 2025 and gives IU the option to go with some very tall receivers at times should they want to do that. Becker brings both his 6’4” frame and speed to the room.

The Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff continues each and every day so be sure to check back often for the latest profile piece!