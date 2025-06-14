2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 77 Days (Matt Marek)

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 298 pounds

Hometown: Orland Park, Illinois (Sandburg)

Class/Position: Freshman/Offensive Line

Marek was one of the top recruits in Illinois in the 2025 recruiting class. As a junior he started at left tackle for Sandburg and won Offensive MVP for his team. He played both right and left tackle in high school.

Marek was in for spring practice and received some praise from head coach Curt Cignetti.

“ [Matt] Marek has done a nice job." Cignetti said.

It is hard to crack the rotation on the offensive line as a freshman in the Big Ten and Marek will have the chance to get some time to develop as IU’s offensive line two-deep is mainly set in stone.

