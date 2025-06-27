2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 64 Days (Jah Jah Boyd)

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 173 pounds

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Class/Position: Redshirt Freshman / Defensive Back

The Hoosier Huddle countdown to kickoff continues on! For the 100 days leading up to kickoff, we at Hoosier Huddle will feature every player from the 2025 roster in anticipation of Indiana’s first game of the season against Old Dominion. Today, we will highlight a returning member in the defensive secondary, Jah Jah Boyd.

Boyd has shown to be a loyal Cignietti follower, having once been committed to James Madison but then following the staff to Indiana after the coaching change. The former Rivals 2-star recruit visited both Pitt and Indiana after Cignetti opted to head to Bloomington, but he ultimately chose to stick with his coach. Boyd was a heck of an athlete in high school, playing both sides of the ball and actually broke his high school’s single-season receiving touchdowns record, but he opted for the defensive side of the ball in college.

Boyd battled injuries last season and did not see any game action. He opted to redshirt this initial collegiate season. We did get to see him in the spring game, however, and he nabbed one pass breakup. He will continue to develop and potentially see playing time in a reserve role this upcoming season, as he currently sits behind more experienced players on the depth chart.

