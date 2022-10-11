2024 wing Caleb Williams sees fit at Indiana following official visit
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Class of 2024 Sidwell Friends (DC) wing Caleb Williams took his first official visit to Indiana this past weekend.
Williams is a three-star wing who averaged 12.2 points per game last season and was a standout on the 16U Team Takeover AAU program this summer. He helped lead the team to a Peach Jam Title.
He currently has offers from programs like Michigan, Villanova, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Maryland, Georgetown, Harvard, Georgia Tech and others.
In a packed weekend in Bloomington, Williams came away impressed with the Indiana program. His visit included taking in IU’s Pro Day, Hoosier Hysteria, Homecoming football game, a practice and more.
He was joined by numerous family members.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news