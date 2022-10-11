Class of 2024 Sidwell Friends (DC) wing Caleb Williams took his first official visit to Indiana this past weekend.

Williams is a three-star wing who averaged 12.2 points per game last season and was a standout on the 16U Team Takeover AAU program this summer. He helped lead the team to a Peach Jam Title.

He currently has offers from programs like Michigan, Villanova, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Maryland, Georgetown, Harvard, Georgia Tech and others.

In a packed weekend in Bloomington, Williams came away impressed with the Indiana program. His visit included taking in IU’s Pro Day, Hoosier Hysteria, Homecoming football game, a practice and more.

He was joined by numerous family members.