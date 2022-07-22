2024 top-30 wing Liam McNeeley aiming to take Indiana visit this fall

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - Class of 2024 wing Liam McNeeley has been one of the most impressive rising juniors this summer and has continued his good play this week at Peach Jam playing up a year with the 17U division for Drive Nation.

The 6-foot-6 wing is ranked No. 27 in the class of 2024 Rivals150 rankings. Previously playing for John Paul II (Tx.), McNeeley announced last month that he would be transferring to national power Montverde Academy (Fla.). Indiana currently has freshmen Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau from Montverde and are recruiting 2024 five-star forwards Derik Queen and Asa Newell from the program as well.

"A lot of people in my circle told me a prep school would be a good idea and work out for me int he long run. Montverde was a no brainer," McNeeley told TheHoosier.com on Friday morning. "I took a visit down there and saw the campus. It was really cool and I really liked it."

McNeeley holds offers from numerous programs including Indiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, LSU, Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Stanford and more.

McNeeley has had numerous good games this week with the Indiana staff in attendance. He is averaging 16.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.5 steals and just 2.0 turnovers per game. He is shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three.

Indiana assistant coaches Yasir Rosemond and Brian Walsh were on hand to watch his game on Friday morning. Drive Nation won 71-47 and McNeeley had 10 points,