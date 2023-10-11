2024 three-star defensive back Josh Philostin commits to Indiana football
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football secured commitment from 2024 three-star defensive back Josh Philostin on Friday.
Philostin, a 5-foot-10 corner from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. and product of Cardinal Newman High School, is the No. 99 overall prospect in the sunshine state. He's currently ranked as the No. 64 overall corner in the '24 class, according to Rivals.
A dual-sport athlete, Philostin runs track and field. In addition to his role as defensive back, he also stars on defense and in the return game for Cardinal Newman.
Philostin held 20+ offers in his recruitment, and is the 19th commitment of Indiana's 2024 class – currently the No. 49 overall class in the country.
Indiana's Kasey Teegardin and Brandon Shelby handled the recruitment for the two-way DB and return specialist.
Senior season highlights so far...
Philostin has boasted impressive speed and play recognition so far this year.
Below are highlights from his senior season so far, shared via his Twitter page on Wednesday.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board