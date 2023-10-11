BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football secured commitment from 2024 three-star defensive back Josh Philostin on Friday.

Philostin, a 5-foot-10 corner from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. and product of Cardinal Newman High School, is the No. 99 overall prospect in the sunshine state. He's currently ranked as the No. 64 overall corner in the '24 class, according to Rivals.

A dual-sport athlete, Philostin runs track and field. In addition to his role as defensive back, he also stars on defense and in the return game for Cardinal Newman.

Philostin held 20+ offers in his recruitment, and is the 19th commitment of Indiana's 2024 class – currently the No. 49 overall class in the country.

Indiana's Kasey Teegardin and Brandon Shelby handled the recruitment for the two-way DB and return specialist.