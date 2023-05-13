“ Coach (Anthony) Tucker and Coach (Tom) Allen are great guys, and it was just like a family-oriented organization. Everything stuck out," Etheridge told Rivals . "They seem to care so much about their players and they have great relationships with them. Everything just felt real.”

A native of Cincinnati native and product of Mount Healthy High School, Etheridge chose Indiana over five other schools that made his final list: Penn State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. He held multiple other offers throughout his process.

While Indiana was battling other Power 5 programs for his services, Etheridge was most recently in Bloomington for Indiana's "Spring Football Saturday" event. From that day on, Etheridge says he's known where he wants home to be.

“When they first offered me, I was a little shocked because it was Big Ten," Etheridge continued. "So I took one visit and then I went back for the spring game and that was when I knew. The receivers were doing workouts and Coach introduced me to everybody and it just hit me: 'This is where I want to be.'"

Co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Anthony Tucker is the newest member of Indiana's staff, having been introduced back in late February earlier this year. Yet, it's taken him little time to start making his mark on the recruiting trail. He certainly made an impact in Etheridge's recruitment.

"Coach Tucker, he’s a real cool guy," Etheridge said. "He’s a chill guy and he’s someone that’s real that I can be around. He’s a great guy overall."

Although he's listed as an athlete, Etheridge projects out as a slot option in the offense. He has a skillset that favors the position, and he's trusting in Indiana's staff to extract it and capitalize, for the betterment of both the team as a whole and Etheridge as a player.

"“My vision, my speed and quickness, the way I can track the ball," Etheridge said when asked about what he does well. "I have quickness that a lot of people don’t have, so when I get the college experience under my belt, it will go to another level.”

Sound familiar? Indiana has found success with Jaylin Lucas, – Etheridge's description of his skillset using a lot of the same adjectives used to describe Lucas' game – and if the spring was any indication, the Hoosiers may have another one in the making with Kamryn Perry.

Now, the 2024 class features another player of the similar variety coming in. If it isn't broke, don't fix it.

“I’m playing slot when I go there, and I know they use their slot receivers a lot," Etheridge said. "They like to throw the ball and that’s another reasons I feel like that place is good for me.”

At the end of the day, Etheridge's commitment to Indiana is a symbol of him selecting his new home in a place where he feels is right for him. He's fallen in love with Bloomington's campus – "It’s just beautiful," he said – and he trusts where Indiana is going. He wants to be a part of the movement.

“I see them being on the rise," Etheridge said. "They’re coming back to how the 2020 season was. I feel like it’s going to be a big year for my guys with all the talent that is there.”