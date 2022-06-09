2024 Texas quarterback Marcos Davila receives offer from Indiana

The Indiana football staff has had a busy week extending offers following mega camps over the weekend and that included an offer to 2024 Midland Legacy (Tx) quarterback Marcos Davila.

Davila was at the FSU mega camp and received the offer from Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell.

"At the FSU mega camp he (Bell) was watching me during 1 on 1s and when that was done he came up and introduced himself and offered me," Davila said. "My QB coach has a relationship with him so I believe he had asked him to watch me."

Davila works with Danny Hernandez and Hernandez and Bell have a prior relationship that exists. Hernandez has worked with multiple notable quarterbacks including Alabama Heisman Trophy winner in 2021, Bryce Young.