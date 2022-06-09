2024 Texas quarterback Marcos Davila receives offer from Indiana
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
The Indiana football staff has had a busy week extending offers following mega camps over the weekend and that included an offer to 2024 Midland Legacy (Tx) quarterback Marcos Davila.
Davila was at the FSU mega camp and received the offer from Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell.
"At the FSU mega camp he (Bell) was watching me during 1 on 1s and when that was done he came up and introduced himself and offered me," Davila said. "My QB coach has a relationship with him so I believe he had asked him to watch me."
Davila works with Danny Hernandez and Hernandez and Bell have a prior relationship that exists. Hernandez has worked with multiple notable quarterbacks including Alabama Heisman Trophy winner in 2021, Bryce Young.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news