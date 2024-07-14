As the 2024 MLB Draft begins on Sunday, July 14 in Arlington, Texas, there are a number of Hoosiers hoping to hear their names called The draft, which spans three days from July 14 to July 16 and features 20 rounds, will run simultaneously with the 2024 MLB All-Star weekend which is also in Arlington. Dating back to 1966, 107 different players have been drafted out of Indiana, including two Hoosiers who were taken in the 2023 MLB Draft. Right-handed pitcher Craig Yoho was taken in the eighth round, while shortstop Phillip Glasser was selected in the 10th round last year. Since Jeff Mercer took over the Indiana program in 2019, the Hoosiers have had 20 different players drafted, with 10 of those Hoosiers selected in the first 10 rounds. There are many Hoosiers that could potentially be selected in the 2024 MLB Draft, meet them below.



CONNOR FOLEY -RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER

Righty Connor Foley is expected to be one of the first Hoosiers taken at the 2024 MLB Draft over the weekend. While he may not be a day one selection, Foley shouldn't have to wait long to hear his name called. Foley had a stellar two year career in Bloomington. As a true freshman in 2023, Foley made 20 relief appearances for the Hoosiers , compiling a 3.72 ERA. The 6-foot-5, 235 pound draft-eligible sophomore recorded a 4.71 ERA in 14 starts this past season in 2024. In 63.0 innings pitched, Foley collected 82 strikeouts en route to a 4-2 record. The Jasper, Indiana native earned All-Big Ten second team honors as a starting pitcher for the Hoosiers last year.

LUKE SINNARD - RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER

Right-handed pitcher Luke Sinnard is also expected to be selected relatively early on this weekend, despite not pitching this past season for the Hoosiers. After breaking Indiana's single-season strikeout record in 2023, Sinnard was forced to sit out the entire 2024 campaign as he recovered from an elbow injury. Sinnard was named second team All-Big Ten in 2023, amassing a 4.27 ERA in 16 starts. He recorded 114 strikeouts in 86.1 innings pitched, while walking just 25 batters in 2023 as a sophomore.

CARTER MATHISON - OUTFIELDER

The left-handed hitting Carter Mathison will likely be one of the first Hoosier position players taken at this year's MLB Draft. The 6-foot-2 power-hitting center fielder broke Indiana's single-season home run record as a true freshman in 2022, mashing 19 long balls. Throughout Mathison's storied Indiana career the lefty clubbed 42 total home runs, finishing his career No. 6 on the Hoosiers' all-time home run leaderboard. This past season, Mathison recorded a .260 batting average and crushed 13 homers for the cream and crimson. Mathison was Indiana's everyday center fielder in 2024, starting every game a season ago.

BROCK TIBBITTS - INFIELDER

One of the most consistent Indiana hitters in recent memory, Brock Tibbitts appears fit to play multiple positions at the next level -- either catching or playing at first base. Tibbitts hit .313 at the plate in 2024 with 43 RBIs in 46 starts. Prior to an injury that sidelined him for a couple of weeks in April, Tibbitts had started 149 straight games for the Hoosiers. A freshman All-American in 2022 and a second team All-Big Ten selection in 2023, Tibbitts finished his Indiana career just one hit shy of the 200 mark.

NICK MITCHELL - OUTFIELDER

Nick Mitchell was an integral part to Indiana's offensive success this past season in his lone campaign with the Hoosiers. After transferring over from Western Illinois prior to the start of the 2024 season, Mitchell started 54 games a season ago at Indiana, hitting .355 for the Hoosiers. A broken hand kept Mitchell on the sidelines for much of the early stages of the season. When healthy, Mitchell showcased his elite bat-to-ball skills at the plate and plus speed on the base paths and in the outfield. Mitchell walked more than he struck out in 2024, collecting 49 RBIs throughout the year. Mitchell reached base safely in 43 of his 47 regular season appearances.

TYLER CERNY - INFIELDER

Another draft-eligible sophomore, Tyler Cerny spent the 2024 season in Bloomington operating as the Hoosiers' everyday shortstop. Cerny started 57 games as a true freshman in 2023 for Indiana, earning All-Big Ten Freshman team honors after hitting .276 with 43 RBIs. In 2024, the Greenwood, Indiana native stepped it up a notch, hitting .315 with 10 homers and a team-high 60 RBIs. Cerny led the Big Ten in doubles (24) a season ago, playing well defensively at shortstop all season long.

JOSH PYNE - INFIELDER

One of the three Indiana freshman in 2022 to earn Freshman All-America honors -- Mathison and Tibbitts were the others -- Josh Pyne is likely to hear his name called at some point during the latter stages of the 2024 MLB Draft. Pyne finished his Indiana career as a career .304 hitter. The Hoosiers' third baseman hit .291 in 2024 with 39 RBIs and 22 doubles -- ranking second in the Big Ten in two-baggers this past season. After three strong seasons in Bloomington, the Indiana native his top-15 in program history in both doubles (59) and hits (222).

BRAYDEN RISEDORPH - RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER

The third and final draft-eligible sophomore that could potentially hear his name called this weekend is righty Brayden Risedorph. After proving to be a critical piece to the Hoosiers' pitching staff in 2023 as a true freshman, Risedorph was named a Freshman All-American. The Kendallville, Indiana native spent much of the 2024 season trying to get back to what made his freshman season so special. Risedorph recorded an 8.31 ERA in 21 appearances -- seven starts -- this past season with the Hoosiers. He tallied 57 strikeouts in 2024 to just 28 walks.

DREW BUHR - RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER

A Bellarmine transfer, graduate RHP Drew Buhr swiftly became one of Indiana's go-to arms out of the bullpen in 2024 because of his consistency in relief. Tallying a 3.31 ERA in 21 appearances out of the bullpen, Buhr amassed 49.0 innings pitched in his lone season with the Hoosiers. He collected 48 strikeouts compared to 17 walks in 2024. Buhr was key to Indiana's pitching success late in the season at the Big Ten Tournament and in a Knoxville Regional win over Southern Miss.

TY BOTHWELL - LEFT-HANDED PITCHER