The 2024 MLB Draft is in full swing down in Arlington, Texas. After no Hoosiers were selected during the draft's first day on Sunday, there were a number of former Indiana standouts drafted on day two of this year's MLB Draft. Below is all the ex-Hoosiers that saw their professional dreams realized on Monday during day two of the 2024 MLB Draft.

LUKE SINNARD - RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER

With the No. 99 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 MLB Draft, the Atlanta Braves made Luke Sinnard the first Hoosier to be taken at this year's draft. Sinnard spent two seasons in Bloomington with the Hoosiers after transferring from Western Kentucky following his freshman campaign. The 6-foot-8 righty was electric form the cream and crimson during the 2023 season two years ago. Occupying the role of Indiana's Saturday starter, Sinnard recorded a 4.27 ERA in 86.1 innings pitched, en route to smashing the Hoosiers' all-time single-season strikeout record. Fanning 114 batters over the course of his 16 starts in 2023, Sinnard was just 25 opposition hitters as a sophomore. He recorded three different double-digit strikeout performances during the 2023 campaign, earning second team All-Big Ten honors for his historic season. The Hendersonville, Tennessee native did not make an appearance during the most recent 2024 season for the Hoosiers. Sinnard spent the entirety of this past year rehabbing from an elbow injury he sustained against West Virginia at the Lexington Regional at the end of the 2023 season. Being selected with the No. 99 overall pick, Sinnard becomes the 14th Hoosier ever to be drafted within the draft's first 100 selections.

NICK MITCHELL - OUTFIELDER

The second Hoosier off the board at this year's MLB Draft, Nick Mitchell was taken with the No. 136 overall pick in the fourth compensatory round of the draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. Mitchell spent just one season at Indiana, but it was sure a productive campaign. Making 54 starts throughout the 2024 season after transferring to Bloomington from Western Illinois, Mitchell boasted an impressive .335 batting average this past season. A native of Carmel, Indiana, Mitchell tallied 49 RBIs this past season, while he walked more than he struck out. After starting the year slowly while he recovered from a broken hand, Mitchell proved to be an integral part of Indiana's throughout the 2024 campaign. The corner outfielder ended the season second in the Big Ten in runs scored (62) and top-10 in the conference in walks (40). Mitchell reached base safely in 43 of his 47 regular season appearances. With projectable athleticism and elite bat-to-ball skills, Mitchell quickly rose up draft board's following an impressive season in Bloomington.

CARTER MATHISON - OUTFIELDER

The third Hoosier selected in this year's MLB Draft, Carter Mathison was selected with the No. 162 overall pick in the fifth round by the Philadelphia Phillis. Mathison, who spent all three of his collegiate season in Bloomington, put. together quite college career with the Hoosiers. Back in 2022, when Mathison was a freshman at Indiana, the outfielder crushed a freshman single-season record 19 home runs -- a figure that also tied him for sixth on Indiana's all-time single-season charts. Making an appearance in all 59 games during the 2022 season, Mathison hit .273 with 58 RBIs as a true freshman. He was one of three Indiana freshmen named a Freshman All-American in 2022. The following two seasons with the Hoosiers featured more of the same success for Mathison. After hitting .311 with 10 homers in 2023, Mathison hit .260 with 13 long balls this past season as a junior in 2024. All told, Mathison finished his Indiana career as a .281 hitter with 42 home runs -- which ranks sixth on Indiana's career home run leaderboard -- and 151 career RBIs.

