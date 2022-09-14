The St. Thomas More (Oakdale, CT) forward is currently unranked in the Rivals150 class of 2024 rankings. Along with Indiana, he holds offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, UConn, Nebraska, Rutgers, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Syracuse, Iowa, Creighton, Penn State, Rhode Island, Providence, Xavier, TCU, and a host of others.

First and foremost, Betsey has been one of the biggest stock risers in the 2024 class with his great play and breakout performances this past summer on the Nike EYBL circuit. At 6-foot-7, he has tremendous size, length, and athleticism at the wing and has really improved his scoring ability with more consistency in that area.

On the offensive end, Betsey has become a reliable spot-up shooter and does so with so much confidence in his offensive game overall. He works extremely well off the ball and his high IQ allows him to find the open space to get a catch-and-shoot look from deep. He also has the ability to drive off the wing and play through contact or break a double-team which was seen multiple times this past summer, as well.

With Betsey, he has multiple strengths to his game but the ones that obviously standout are his size paired with his ability to just shoot the outside ball very well. He has most of the physicals tools in a modern day wing. He is not a super flashy player but seems to be a player that is going to make the right plays at the right time. Betsey will mix it up inside-and-out, on-and-off the ball, and do it all at a high level consistently.

Defensively, with his size and skill, he has the ability to guard both the wing and post. While he is not the strongest or plays with the most physicality on the defensive end, his skill and talent help him a ton in that area. Adding muscle and getting stronger would help take his defensive game to that next level.

Overall, Betsey fits that profile of the athletic, versatile wing that Indiana head coach Mike Woodson is looking for at that position. As Woodson and staff continue to try and improve Indiana's outside shooting these next few years, Betsey would be an excellent option for the 2024 class. He is an absolute sniper of a shooter that can create off the ball that will step up and make the big shots. Betsey will certainly be joining the next set of Rivals150 class of 2024 rankings and with the uptick in his recruitment as of late, Indiana has jumped in at the right time for this fast-rising forward.

Rivals national writer Travis Graf on Betsey during Peach Jam this past July:

"In Augusta, Betsey made a strong case for being one of the top shooters in the rising junior class. He shot 19 for 42 from the outside, good enough for 45.2-percent. Betsey let ever shot go with the utmost confidence and he really drew some long looks from power five coaches."