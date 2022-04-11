2024 Introduction: Liam McNeeley

McNeeley is ranked No. 11 in the Rivals150 class of 2024 rankings. He has offers from Texas, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, Ole Miss among others.

The 6-foot-7 forward from John Paul II (Tx.) High school plays for Drive Nation, a program headed by former Indiana Pacer's forward and long-time NBA vet Jermaine O'Neal, on the Nike EYBL Circuit. Indiana had multiple assistant coaches in Orlando for the first live evaluation period for EYBL. Yasir Rosemond and Brian Walsh watched him play multiple times this weekend.

McNeeley is an extremely talented and versatile player offensively. With his 6-foot-7 frame, he has good size on the perimeter. Despite listed as a forward, the offense very much runs through him and he is used as a point forward. McNeeley is often times the main ball handler when bringing the ball up the floor or initiating the offense in the half court. He has very good ball handling ability and his passing ability is an added boost.

When he's on the ball, he is very crafty getting by the defender whether it be off of a ball screen or when using different moves, pivots, fakes to get an open look or drive to the basket. Once he's inside the arc, he has a good floater and 10-12 foot jumper and he utilizes his length and long strides to be able to adjust around other defenders in the paint.

His best strength is shooting. He is a lights out shooter from the perimeter. His size allows for a high and quick release and makes it difficult to defend. He can also step out a few feet beyond the three-point line. He is a good shooter off of the dribble, but much stronger off of the catch. This past weekend he was 7-of-13 in two games we saw of him.

Defensively his frame and strength allow him to stay in front of opponents. He can get lost a bit at times off of the ball and get caught ball watching. He got his hands in the passing lanes a few times but he isn't going to make a lot of plays on the defensive end.

Overall, McNeeley's overall feel for the game is uncanny. He never really gets sped up and will always force the defense to play at his pace. Extremely smart player and in control at all times. Very smooth athleticism that allows for many terrific plays in space or in traffic.

In four games this weekend, McNeeley averaged 29 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.