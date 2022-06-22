2024 in-state wing Kanon Catchings visiting Indiana
Indiana will be hosting 2024 Brownsburg (Ind.) wing Kanon Catchings on Wednesday for an unofficial visit, he told TheHoosier.com.
Indiana assistant coach Brian Walsh has been the main point of contact with Catchings.
Catchings is in the midst of a Big Ten tour as he has visited Illinois and Purdue in the last week. He picked up an offer from the Boilermakers last week.
Ohio State, Michigan, Cincinnati and Notre Dame are some other programs showing interest at the moment. Catchings is also looking to setup visits to Ohio State and Michigan.
Catchings is a 6-foot-6 wing who still needs to mature his body but has all of the tools to be an exceptional two-way player at the next level. Throughout this summer, he has shown the ability to be a consistent knockdown shooter from three and recently he has adapted his game more to being able to use his size to create off of the dribble.
Catchings showcases a nice touch around the basket, good mid-range game and also used his length on the defensive end to get into the passing lanes and create easy transition opportunities.
As a sophomore, Catchings averaged 11.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 42 percent from 3-point range. He has also been very good this summer playing for the Indy Heat 16U team on the Nike EYBL Circuit.
The Brownsburg wing comes from a basketball family. His mom, Tauja, played at Illinois in college, his aunt is former WNBA star and Tennessee forward Tamika Catchings and his grandfather is former NBA player Harvey Catchings.
