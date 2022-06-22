2024 in-state wing Kanon Catchings visiting Indiana

Indiana will be hosting 2024 Brownsburg (Ind.) wing Kanon Catchings on Wednesday for an unofficial visit, he told TheHoosier.com.

Indiana assistant coach Brian Walsh has been the main point of contact with Catchings.

Catchings is in the midst of a Big Ten tour as he has visited Illinois and Purdue in the last week. He picked up an offer from the Boilermakers last week.

Ohio State, Michigan, Cincinnati and Notre Dame are some other programs showing interest at the moment. Catchings is also looking to setup visits to Ohio State and Michigan.