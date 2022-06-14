2024 forward Raleigh Burgess lands Indiana offer

Burgess had already visited Indiana previously. He also plays for Indiana Elite on the Adidas 3SSB AAU circuit and the Indiana staff has had plenty of opportunity to see him this spring.

Burgess is a 6-foot-10 big who shows good touch on the outside but sees most of his work in the paint. He does have the versatility to score from all three levels and has the ability to hit outside shots.

TheHoosier.com has seen Burgess multiple times this spring.

"Standing at 6-foot-10, Burgess is a center that has incredible movement and real solid footwork. Pretty versatile big that can do a little bit of everything. He can score from multiple levels and is a little bit crafty for his size," TheHoosier.com recruiting analyst Kyler Staley said. "Although he can score from the outside, he is at his best around the basket where he can use his strength and physical play to get at the rim. He also proved to be a consistent force on the defensive end with his shot blocking ability. For a big, he has some real solid court vision and made a few sharp passes to his teammates."

Burgess currently holds offers from Cincinnati, Ole Miss and has gained interest from Wisconsin, Ohio State and other programs.

Indiana assistant coach Brian Walsh is the main point of contact with Burgess.

"Now I'm working on getting on the perimter more and shooting more," Burgess previously told TheHoosier.com. "Just trying to contribute to every win.

"I'm going to continue to work on handling the ball and work on my shooting," Burgess said. "Those are really the two main things."