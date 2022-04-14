2024 forward Raleigh Burgess continues to hear from Indiana

For class of 2024 prospects, this summer can be a big help to jumpstart regional or national recruitments. And that is the hope for 2024 Sycamore (Oh.) forward Raleigh Burgess.

Burgess helped Sycamore to a 20-3 record this past season while averaging 10.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

The 6-foot-10 rising junior runs with Indiana Elite on the Adidas 3SSB circuit and showcased his play during the first live evaluation period this past weekend.

Burgess has already been on the Indiana radar, already taking a visit to Indiana. His communication continues to heat up with the Hoosiers and he caught up with TheHoosier.com over the weekend.