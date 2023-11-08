BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A little over three weeks after announcing his commitment to the public 2024 five-star wing Liam McNeeley has signed his national letter of intent with Indiana basketball. “Liam is a very smart basketball player who will bring leadership, skill, and high-level shooting to our ball club," Mike Woodson said in a statement. “He is a selfless player that will do everything he can to help us win games. His versatility and shooting ability really stood out to our staff throughout the recruiting process. He plays the game the right way, he is a winner, and now he is a Hoosier.” McNeeley, the No. 13 overall player in the 2024 class, chose Indiana over Kansas in his final decision on October 15. The Richardson, Tx. native and Montverde prospect is the only commitment in the 2024 class up to this point for Indiana, who still awaits the decision of the last of Derik Queen, the last of their main three prospects in the cycle. The early signing period runs for a week – from November 8 to November 15. More: What is Indiana getting in Liam McNeeley? Read further: Liam McNeeley's first act as a Hoosier? Recruiting others to join him

"Coach Woodson has been recruiting me for a really long time," McNeeley told ESPN's Paul Biancardi on the decision. "Their interest in me has never wavered. They've been the most consistent in recruiting me and I feel really comfortable with them." McNeeley averaged 13.7 points per game with Montverde in NIBC (National Interscholastic Basketball Conference) during his junior season on 48% shooting and made 27-of-60 threes, good for a 45% clip. Playing for the Florida Rebels on the Nike EYBL circuit across 17 games, McNeeley hit marks of 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. His dynamic, versatile playstyle at his size makes him an incredibly tough cover, one of the more aggressive prospects on each side of the floor in the 2024 class. Not only is he an effective driving threat, but his shooting and playmaking – McNeeley posses impressive court vision, as well – round out his game to display why he's one of the best prospects amongst his peers. McNeeley has garnered attention as a possible first round draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft due to his "strong, sturdy combo" play. He's a viable defender at multiple positions on the floor, and his size and shooting stroke makes him a knockdown shooter that defenders must respect and close out on – giving him the ability and advantage to drive to the basket. This year marks the third straight offseason in which Woodson and Indiana brings in at least one five-star recruit in the offseason cycle. In 2022, both Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau were top-rated recruits out of Montverde. In May, IU landed Mackenzie Mgbako as their highest-rated player in the 2023 class. Now, McNeeley officially becomes what the Hoosiers hope is the first of multiple five-stars in the 2024. Kel'el Ware, a transfer center from Oregon, was also a five-star in the 2022 class.

