2024 five-star big Derik Queen sets return official visit this fall

Mason Williams • TheHoosier
Staff Writer/Video Producer
@mvsonwilliams

Last night, Montverde (FL) Academy prospect and 2024 top-20 center Derik Queen set a date for a return visit to Indiana this fall, per multiple reports.

Reports say Queen is scheduled to make his visit in early September, Sept. 8-10. 247Sports was first on the report, among many others.

Fellow 2024 Indiana target and Montverde teammate Liam McNeeley is slated to take an official visit to Bloomington the same weekend.

Last week, Rivals basketball recruiting analyst Jason Jordan called Queen one of the "toughest defensive assignments in the country,":

Opposing bigs hate to see Queen coming; his versatility and quickness as a scorer and rebounder are next level. Queen has some of the best footwork of any big in the country, uses his 6-foot-10, 220-pound frame to create separation in the paint and has an IQ that reads off the charts as one of the best passers in the country. Queen led Team Thrill to a 43-4 record, the Under Armour spring title and the Sport Radar Showcase title this summer. He capped off his dominant July with a 21-point, 13-rebound and nine-assist outing in a showcase game on national television against the Florida Rebels.
— Jason Jordan, Rivals

According to MaxPreps, the 6-9 center averaged 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds a contest in his junior season at Montverde, adding 2.2 assists and just over a steal per game as well.

Playing with Team Thrill UAA (Md.) on the Under Armour AAU circuit, Queen has averaged 19.6 points and 10.7 rebounds per game this summer.

Indiana is involved with multiple 2024 prospects, but is still searching for their first commitment in the class.

{{ article.author_name }}