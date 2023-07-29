Last night, Montverde (FL) Academy prospect and 2024 top-20 center Derik Queen set a date for a return visit to Indiana this fall, per multiple reports.

Reports say Queen is scheduled to make his visit in early September, Sept. 8-10. 247Sports was first on the report, among many others.

Fellow 2024 Indiana target and Montverde teammate Liam McNeeley is slated to take an official visit to Bloomington the same weekend.