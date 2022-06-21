2024 big Raleigh Burgess talks Indiana, offers rolling in and recent visits
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Raleigh Burgess, a 6-foot-10 center out of Sycamore (Oh.) High School, has been on Brian Walsh’s radar for a while and last week it resulted in an offer from Indiana.
In the first session of Adidas 3SSB at Finch Creek in Indianapolis Burgess mentioned he and Walsh were talking just about every other week and that relationship turned into an Indiana visit followed by the offer.
Burgess has also earned offers from Wisconsin, Dayton, Xavier, Purdue, Iowa, Penn State, Wake Forest and more, most in the last week.
He broke down his recruiting uptick, recent Indiana visit and offer from the Hoosiers with TheHoosier.com.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news