2024 4-star Jaeden Mustaf talks IU interest, schools he's looking to visit

Class of 2024 combo guard Jaeden Mustaf of Carmel Christian (Nc.) and the New World AAU program had one of the most impressive summers among 2024 prospects on the Adidas Circuit.

Mustaf is ranked the No. 72 player in the Rivals150 class of 2024 rankings.

Mustaf played up with the 17U division and was a critical part of the New World program that won the Adidas Championship earlier this summer. He scored 25 points in the championship game, earning MVP honors.

"I think we have had a great year, we have played well together all year, we went through some adversity but we stayed together and did what we said we wanted to do at the beginning of the year," Mustaf told TheHoosier.com "Me personally, I think I have grown as a player and leader, my team and coaches have pushed me to be better and I think i started out slow to the season but finished strong."

Mustaf is a crafty guard with the ball in his hands. He can play both on and off of the ball, but he is best creating with the ball. He has good athleticism and can play around the rim with ease. He has very good body control. His jumper is consistent and shows good ability to create and finish in the mid-range.

Last season for Dematha, he averaged 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game, per MaxPreps. He shot 54 percent from the field.

"I think in my strength, I feel like I am able to get wherever I need to get on the floor and I'm able to finish through contact," Mustaf said of his game. I think I have improved my catch and shoot shooting as well. Just continuing to improve shooting, not trying to always get to the rim and making the game even easier for myself."