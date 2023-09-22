BLOOMINGTON – Indiana football added a commitment on Friday morning in the form of three-star in-state running back Khobie Martin.

Martin, a Fishers, Ind., native, is the No. 20 running back in the state of Indiana. Martin was originally committed to Miami (Ohio), but picked up an offer from Tom Allen's Hoosier football program last Thursday.

Late this past Sunday night, Martin announced on Twitter that he would be de-committing from the Redhawk football program. Now, Indiana has added their 18th commitment of the 2024 class – which current ranks as the No. 54 overall class in the country and the 13th-best in the Big Ten.

Martin is the fifth offensive skill position player to join the 2024 class, but is the first running back thus far.