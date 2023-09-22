2024 3-star running back Khobie Martin commits to Indiana football
BLOOMINGTON – Indiana football added a commitment on Friday morning in the form of three-star in-state running back Khobie Martin.
Martin, a Fishers, Ind., native, is the No. 20 running back in the state of Indiana. Martin was originally committed to Miami (Ohio), but picked up an offer from Tom Allen's Hoosier football program last Thursday.
Late this past Sunday night, Martin announced on Twitter that he would be de-committing from the Redhawk football program. Now, Indiana has added their 18th commitment of the 2024 class – which current ranks as the No. 54 overall class in the country and the 13th-best in the Big Ten.
Martin is the fifth offensive skill position player to join the 2024 class, but is the first running back thus far.
Through five games in the 2023 season, Martin has rushed for 768 yards on 105 carries, having already found the end zone for 12 touchdowns – averaging 7.3 yards per carry and 153.6 yards per game.
Indiana has been keeping tabs on the senior tailback and was understandably impressed with Martin's senior year, hence the reason for the late offer.
Now, the 5-foot-11 and near 200-pound running back is a solid addition to Indiana's class and could be a key piece to Indiana's position group room in the future.
