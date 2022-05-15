2023 wing Jamie Kaiser Jr details 'exciting' offer from Indiana

Indiana extended an offer to fast rising 2023 6-foot-6 wing Jamie Kaiser Jr of Bishop Ireton (Va.) and New World AAU.

Kaiser holds offers from Virginia, Georgetown, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Utah State, Rhode Island, and Harvard among others.

A large portion of those offers have rolled in during April following the two live periods.

"Man it’s really exciting to see things blow up like this," Kaiser told TheHoosier.com. "It’s all glory to God to see this happening."

Kaiser was originally a two-sport athlete and was rated as a three-star quarterback. Earlier this spring, he decided to take on basketball full time. Since then, his recruitment has taken off.

"I just found myself playing it all the time hadn’t touched a football in months and was slowly losing love for it," Kaiser said. "I knew I was good enough to perform I just needed to showcase it during the live period."