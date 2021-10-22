2023 top-45 guard Jakai Newton commits to Indiana

The Georgia native committed to Indiana following his official visit last weekend. He had offers from Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Cincinnati, Alabama and Clemson among others.

Newton is ranked the No. 43 player in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings.

Newton went in-depth about his relationship with Mike Woodson.

"Coach Woody is a very humble and down to earth person. It was great talking to him and we didn’t just talk about basketball. He talked to me about life, managing money, real estate , stocks," Newton said.

Newton is a 6-foot-4 guard who can play both on and off of the ball. He has good size and length that allows him to play even bigger than he is. He is best attacking the basket and getting into the lane.

He has good athleticism and a very good leaping ability. Newton's shot is effective, but it's used as a secondary or even a third option at this point. He's a strong rebounder on both ends of the floor.

Newton described Mike Woodson's pitch to him and how he saw that translate in practice and watching film.

"He talked about how anyone can get the ball and go. He doesn’t put his players in a box, he gives them confidence in their abilities," Newton said. "He wants to play fast and have players who can create for themselves and others, and he said I can do that.

“He didn’t compare me to any of them but he showed me film of former players like Melo (Carmelo Anthony), (Raymond) Felton, JR (Smith) and how I do fit with what they did.”

He also described his game.

"I’ve become a better shooter especially from 3. My vision has improved also. I’ve also gotten a lot stronger so I’m able to be more physical on the glass and when I’m driving," Newton said. "A two way guard who can score on all three levels."

Rivals analyst Dan McDonald has seen Newton play numerous times. He describes his game and how he'll fit in Indiana's system.

"Really athletic guard that scores at all three levels. Love the way he attacks the rim. Active defensively and plays bigger than size," McDonald said of Newton. "The 6-foot-4 athletic wing is also a terrific defender that hits boards hard as well."