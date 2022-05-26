2023 three-star QB Broc Lowry commits to Indiana
Indiana landed a commitment from Canfield (Oh.) 2023 quarterback Broc Lowry on Thursday afternoon.
Lowry had offers from Iowa State, Miami (OH), Illinois State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Dartmouth, Western Michigan and Toledo among others.
Indiana offered Lowry in mid-May.
The Hoosiers sent a few members of their staff to see him throw last week, where the relationship took off.
Last season, Lowry threw for 1,921 yards and 17 touchdowns and also added 871 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. He helped lead the Cardinals to an 11-2 record a season ago.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Lowry is the third commitment for the Hoosiers in the class of 2023.
