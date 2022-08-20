 TheHoosier - 2023 three-star DE AJ Thomas previews final 3 schools with decision looming
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-20 09:46:36 -0500') }} football Edit

2023 three-star DE AJ Thomas previews final 3 schools with decision looming

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

2023 three-star prospect AJ Thomas discusses final three with decision looming.
2023 three-star prospect AJ Thomas discusses final three with decision looming.

One of Indiana's top targets in the class of 2023 is Cedar Creek (La.) defensive end AJ Thomas and he is nearing the end of his recruitment.

Thomas was originally committed to Louisiana Tech before re-opening his recruitment earlier this summer.

Last week, Thomas announced a final three of Indiana, Tulane and Louisiana Tech.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}