2023 Rivals150 wing Jamie Kaiser breaks down Indiana official visit
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Class of 2023 IMG Academy (Fla.) wing Jamie Kaiser completed his official visit to Indiana on Wednesday.
Kaiser is ranked No. 140 in the Rivals150 and is focused in on a few programs such as Indiana, Maryland, Virginia and Miami (Fla.).
Kaiser played for Bishop Ireton (Va.) last year before announcing last weekend he will be playing his senior year at IMG Academy. He averaged 20.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game as a junior.
His official visit to Indiana began on Monday night and wrapped up on Wednesday afternoon. His dad, Jamie Sr., was on the visit with him.
He and his dad talked to TheHoosier.com to break down the visit, impression of Indiana, the coaching staff, how he would be used in the IU system and when a decision will be made.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news