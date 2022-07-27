2023 Rivals150 wing Jamie Kaiser breaks down Indiana official visit

Class of 2023 IMG Academy (Fla.) wing Jamie Kaiser completed his official visit to Indiana on Wednesday.

Kaiser is ranked No. 140 in the Rivals150 and is focused in on a few programs such as Indiana, Maryland, Virginia and Miami (Fla.).

Kaiser played for Bishop Ireton (Va.) last year before announcing last weekend he will be playing his senior year at IMG Academy. He averaged 20.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game as a junior.

His official visit to Indiana began on Monday night and wrapped up on Wednesday afternoon. His dad, Jamie Sr., was on the visit with him.

He and his dad talked to TheHoosier.com to break down the visit, impression of Indiana, the coaching staff, how he would be used in the IU system and when a decision will be made.