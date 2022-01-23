2023 point guard prospect Miro Little recaps 'amazing' visit to Indiana

Class of 2023 point guard Miro Little has wrapped up his United States visits tour that consisted of Baylor, Villanova and Indiana -- in that order.

Little and his family visited this weekend which included his first experience on campus being at the Indiana vs Purdue game which ended in a game-winner for Indiana and a court storming by the fans.

Little spoke with TheHoosier.com to discuss his main takeaways from the visit, the atmosphere inside Assembly Hall, Mike Woodson's presence and timeframe to a decision.