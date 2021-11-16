 TheHoosier - 2023 point guard Gabe Cupps details Indiana commitment
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-16 18:00:56 -0600') }} basketball Edit

2023 point guard Gabe Cupps details Indiana commitment

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

2023 Centerville (OH) point guard Gabe Cupps announced his commitment to Indiana on Tuesday.

He becomes the second member for the class of 2023, joining four-star guard Jakai Newton.

Cupps is ranked as the No. 141 player in the class of 2023 Rivals150 rankings.

Gabe Cupps and Brook Cupps, his dad and high school and AAU coach, broke down the Indiana commitment with TheHoosier.com and what made the Hoosiers standout in his recruitment.

{{ article.author_name }}