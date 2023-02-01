He chose Indiana over program like Michigan, Memphis, Boston College, South Florida, East Carolina and Coastal Carolina.

Riles took an official visit to Indiana over the weekend. He also took visits to East Carolina and South Florida in January.

2023 linebacker/pass rusher Desirrio Riles from University Christian School (Fla.) has announced his commitment to the Indiana football program.

Riles has played numerous positions on the field, both on offense and defense. He has played quarterback for a few years and totaled 2,749 yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He's also run for 1,212 yards.

Defensively, he had 68 tackles and 14 sacks as a senior.

Indiana is recruiting him to play on defense as a pass rusher.

Riles is also expected to officially sign with Indiana on Wednesday. He is listed as a three-star prospect in the Rivals250 rankings.

He is the 30th commitment in the 2023 class for Indiana.