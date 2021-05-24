2023 pass rusher Denzel Moore decommits from Indiana
2023 recruit Denzel Moore de-committed from Indiana on Monday afternoon, announcing his decision via Instagram.
Moore started by thanking IU on his social media post and then providing reasoning for re-opening his recruitment.
"I would like to thank the Indiana University staff for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the family," Moore said.
He continued by saying,
"I felt I need to make sure I have good judgement and want to make sure myself and my family have considered every academic and athletic option every university has to offer me for my higher education."
In addition to the Hoosiers, Moore picked up offers from the following: Arizona, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Auburn, Coastal Carolina, Florida International, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Toledo and UAB.
At one point, Moore told TheHoosier.com,
“It has always been a dream to play college football, and I am looking forward to being an Indiana Hoosier.”
But after his recent announcement, Moore no longer will be wearing cream and crimson but potentially different team colors.
Indiana still holds a commitment from Daeh McCullough in the class of 2023.
