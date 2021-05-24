2023 pass rusher Denzel Moore decommits from Indiana

2023 recruit Denzel Moore de-committed from Indiana on Monday afternoon, announcing his decision via Instagram.

Moore started by thanking IU on his social media post and then providing reasoning for re-opening his recruitment.

"I would like to thank the Indiana University staff for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the family," Moore said.

He continued by saying,

"I felt I need to make sure I have good judgement and want to make sure myself and my family have considered every academic and athletic option every university has to offer me for my higher education."