2023 OL Tyler "Bubba" Jeffries commits to Indiana

2023 Alcoa (TN) three-star offensive lineman Tyler 'Bubba' Jeffries has committed to Indiana. The 6-foot-4 and 300-pound prospect chooses the Hoosiers over Cincinnati, Florida State, Miami (FL), Oregon and Mississippi State.

Jeffries also held notable offers from West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Memphis, Virginia Tech and more.

He is ranked as the No. 22 overall prospect in Tennessee and the No. 23 overall offensive guard in the class of 2023.