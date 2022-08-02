2023 OL Tyler "Bubba" Jeffries commits to Indiana
2023 Alcoa (TN) three-star offensive lineman Tyler 'Bubba' Jeffries has committed to Indiana. The 6-foot-4 and 300-pound prospect chooses the Hoosiers over Cincinnati, Florida State, Miami (FL), Oregon and Mississippi State.
Jeffries also held notable offers from West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Memphis, Virginia Tech and more.
He is ranked as the No. 22 overall prospect in Tennessee and the No. 23 overall offensive guard in the class of 2023.
Jeffries commitment marks the third lineman to join the 2023 class with Austin Barrett who committed last week and William Larkins who committed earlier this spring.
Jeffries was an All-State selection in the 3A class this past season. He is a three-time All-State selection and two-time State Champion.
The Tennessee native will help bolster a rebuilding Indiana offensive line. Coach Hiller continues to add oversized lineman to his room, Jeffries looks to eventually play alongside current IU freshman DJ Moore who stands at 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds and Bray Lynch at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds.
Jeffries visited Indiana on July 25th and canceled a visit to Florida State soon after.
Indiana now has eight commitments in the class of 2023, headlined by four-star defensive back Amare Ferrell.
