2023 Introduction: Andrej Stojakovic

The Carmichael (CA) wing is currently ranked No. 63 in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings. Along with Indiana, he holds offers from Cal Poly, Louisville, Minnesota, Saint Mary's, San Francisco, Stanford, and UC-Santa Barbara.

Stojakovic is a very talented forward with a solid frame and build to him on the perimeter already. It is a little hard to pin-point him to one particular position as he is a guy that can mix it up inside and out and has shown consistent improvement in his skillset over the past couple of years. But, he fits into that new modern wing.

On the offensive end, Stojakovic is a guy that can create his own shot so well on or off the ball. He can score in the traditional ways as a wing but seems to thrive in situations where he can be crafty with his defender and display ways to get separation to find a shot attempt. He has great handles for his lankiness, a high floor IQ, solid footwork, and plays at a good pace.

If you have seen Stojakovic play at any point, you seemingly notice right away that his biggest strength on the offensive end is his ability to shoot the ball, whether that be a spot up or off the catch. He is pretty active at all times and works well off of screens to provide an open look. If Stojakovic is going to play on the ball, he is good about recognizing potential iso situations and what the defense is giving him. His first instinct is to shoot the outside field goal but is not afraid drive the lane and finish at the rim.

Defensively, he is an underrated rim protector. He is strong and athletic enough to guard the post right now and can get out and defend the perimeter. Solid rebounder on that end and can really get out and push the tempo off the defensive board. His length, vison, and high IQ are an advantage of his on that end.

Overall, Stojakovic's talent and ability to shoot the ball could make one of the best potential outside scoring options for Indiana to add to it's 2023 recruiting class. He has a tremendous feel for the game and just plays within himself. He has has taken and adopted the best parts of his dad's game and has paired it well with his ability to create his own looks at a high level.

In four games last weekend at the Adidas 3SSB event in Indianapolis, Stojakovic averaged 18.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.