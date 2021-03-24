While only a junior, Meadowcreek (Ga.) High School defensive standout Denzel Moore knows what he wants and what is important when it comes to his college decision.

Knowing what he wants helped make his college decision clearer as Moore has announced his commitment to Indiana University over Florida State.

"Indiana is a great school with coaches and I feel like they can prepare me for the next level and get me better as an athlete and man," Moore told TheHoosier.com.

Moore continued saying what intrigued him about the Hoosiers was simple.

"Indiana is a great academic and football school. Tom Allen is a great coach. He definitely has my respect, and the coaches are what set Indiana apart from the other schools. I love talking to Coach (Kevin) Peoples. He is really just telling me to keep going, play my best and never take plays off. The thing I like about Coach Peoples is he is a real coach that keeps everything 100 percent," Moore said.

Despite being a junior, Moore said it was "100 percent" important for him for get the decision out of the way and admitted it takes some stress off of him heading into his season campaign at Meadowcreek.