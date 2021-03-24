2023 Georgia LB Denzel Moore commits to Indiana
While only a junior, Meadowcreek (Ga.) High School defensive standout Denzel Moore knows what he wants and what is important when it comes to his college decision.
Knowing what he wants helped make his college decision clearer as Moore has announced his commitment to Indiana University over Florida State.
"Indiana is a great school with coaches and I feel like they can prepare me for the next level and get me better as an athlete and man," Moore told TheHoosier.com.
Moore continued saying what intrigued him about the Hoosiers was simple.
"Indiana is a great academic and football school. Tom Allen is a great coach. He definitely has my respect, and the coaches are what set Indiana apart from the other schools. I love talking to Coach (Kevin) Peoples. He is really just telling me to keep going, play my best and never take plays off. The thing I like about Coach Peoples is he is a real coach that keeps everything 100 percent," Moore said.
Despite being a junior, Moore said it was "100 percent" important for him for get the decision out of the way and admitted it takes some stress off of him heading into his season campaign at Meadowcreek.
The outside linebacker picked up 24 offers during the recruiting process. In addition to the Hoosiers, Moore picked up offers from the following: Arizona, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Auburn, Coastal Carolina, Florida International, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Toledo and UAB.
The opportunity to play for new defensive coordinator Charlton Warren is another thing that excited Moore about the Hoosiers.
"He is a great coach, and he will play a big part of Indiana's success as the defensive coordinator. Defense wins games, and I feel like he will make sure that happens," Moore told TheHoosier.com.
Moore said he anticipates to play outside linebacker or stand-up defensive end and looks forward to filling a role and producing on the field like current All-American linebacker Micah McFadden.
"It is a great thought. It will be really awesome to be in the same position and position room as him and doing the great things he has done for Indiana," Moore said.
With his commitment in the rearview mirror, Moore says that he is more than excited to be a Hoosier when his time comes.
"I am very impressed with Indiana and its performance this year. It helped lead to my recruiting with Indiana and it is great to be a part of this team soon. I just love the Indiana family. I am extremely excited and it is a blessing to be able to commit to a school that has a great man leading it. It has always been a dream to play college football, and I am looking forward to being an Indiana Hoosier," Moore said.
