2023 four-star Kaleb Glenn down to four programs

Glenn is ranked No. 61 in the Rivals150 for the class of 2023.

Louisville Male (KY) four-star forward Kaleb Glenn has cut his list to four schools, he announced on Friday.

The 6-foot-6 forward visited Indiana unofficially this summer. Indiana put on an impressive showing for him and his high school coach.

"It went phenomenal," Male head coach Tim Haworth said. "I was really impressed with the whole staff and how they communicated with everyone. How they made Kaleb a priority. It was really good."

Glenn is a hybrid forward but if he is able to continue developing his ball handling ability on the perimeter, he will be a very talented wing at the next level. His physical play, frame, rebounding ability and overall athleticism stands out already.

There is no denying Glenn's ability and that's why Indiana has put him atop the 2023 list.

"They said he can be a cornerpiece to their plans and what Indiana basketball was about," Haworth said of Indiana's early pitch to Glenn. "I could just feel the passion about Indiana from Coach Woodson and the staff and everything coach Knight meant to him."

About what he's looking for out of a program, Glenn noted a few things.

“I’m looking for a school that’s going to fit me, he told Rivals. “Academics are very important to me as well. I must also have a good relationship with the coach. The team’s strength of schedule will factor in. Whatever feels like home, really.”

Glenn is expected to take another visit to Indiana this fall.

Here were our scouting notes from Glenn's performance at Peach Jam this summer.

Saw a lot of his action around the rim and in the paint. Does a good job creating angles for the drivers. Had a few mid-range opportunities as well as 3's. His frame is terrific for a rising junior. Super athletic, great length, great size. Really good game for a hybrid forward. Glenn excels at the high post and attacks the basket using his great strength.