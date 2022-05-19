2023 four-star DB Daeh McCullough decommits from Indiana
Class of 2023 Indiana commit Daeh McCullough announced on Thursday that he is re-opening his recruitment and decommitting from Indiana.
McCullough is ranked the No. 245 prospect in the Rivals250 class of 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 34 overall cornerback in the class.
McCullough was enrolled in Bloomington South this past season but announced earlier this week that he would be transferring to South Bend (Ind.) St. Joseph’s. McCullough's dad, Deland McCullough, stepped down as the running backs coach for Indiana this offseason to take the Notre Dame running backs coach position.
Earlier this spring, McCullough re-confirmed his commitment to the Hoosiers despite his dad's move to Notre Dame.
McCullough's older brothers Deland McCullough II and Dasan McCullough are currently on the Indiana roster. Dasan McCullough was part of the Indiana 2022 signing class after changing his commitment from Ohio State.
"I would like to thank everyone at Indiana University for everything they have done for me and my family since I was a child," McCullough wrote in a post. "Second, I want to thanks the staff for showing nothing but love to me, along with my family as well.
"After praying and long talks with my family, I have decided to decommit from Indiana University. I'll always love Hoosier nation and wish nothing but the best for the University."
McCullough committed to Indiana over offers from Michigan, Florida, Arizona State, Kentucky, Maryland, Arkansas, Penn State and more. McCullough was offered by Cincinnati last month.
Indiana currently holds two commitments in the class of 2023.
