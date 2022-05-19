2023 four-star DB Daeh McCullough decommits from Indiana

Class of 2023 Indiana commit Daeh McCullough announced on Thursday that he is re-opening his recruitment and decommitting from Indiana.

McCullough is ranked the No. 245 prospect in the Rivals250 class of 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 34 overall cornerback in the class.

McCullough was enrolled in Bloomington South this past season but announced earlier this week that he would be transferring to South Bend (Ind.) St. Joseph’s. McCullough's dad, Deland McCullough, stepped down as the running backs coach for Indiana this offseason to take the Notre Dame running backs coach position.

Earlier this spring, McCullough re-confirmed his commitment to the Hoosiers despite his dad's move to Notre Dame.