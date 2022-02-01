2023 four-star DB Daeh McCullough confirms commitment to Indiana

McCullough is ranked as the No. 236 prospect in the Rivals250 class of 2023 rankings. He is ranked as the No. 31 cornerback in the class.

He announced his intentions on Twitter on Tuesday after news broke on Monday that his dad and IU running backs coach Deland McCullough was heading to Notre Dame.

Indiana received confirmation from 2023 four-star defensive back Daeh McCullough that he is locked into his commitment with the Hoosiers.

McCullough is a 6-foot-1 corner that may end up projecting more as a safety due to his physical style of play and frame. He has great instincts for the ball and is very disciplined on the outside.

"I am very physical, can cover and can play any position I am needed to play," McCullough said.

The junior prospect committed to Indiana in April of 2021 and a lot of that had to do with the feel for the program before his dad was hired.

"Coach Allen loves his players and it shows. I like his energy, and he is always getting the most out of people," McCullough told TheHoosier.com previously. "The LEO movement is legit. Everybody there does love each other and it shows. They treat me just like one of their own children every time I am with them."

McCullough had offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Florida, Fresno State, Kentucky, Maryland, UMass., Michigan, Mississippi State, Morgan State, North Texas, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Utah and Western Illinois when he committed to Indiana.