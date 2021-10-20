2023 four-star CG Jakai Newton set to announce college decision

The Newton (GA) High School guard is coming off of an Indiana official visit this past weekend. He has other offers from Georgia, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Alabama, Cincinnati and more.

Newton is ranked the No. 43 player in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings.

2023 four-star combo guard Jakai Newton has set his college announcement date. He will announce his decision on Friday Oct 22 at 3 pm ET.

Newton was extremely impressed with Indiana following his visit.

"I loved the visit," Newton said. "I knew it was a basketball school already but just seeing how basketball was everywhere I looked just shows how important it is in Indiana.

"Coach Woody is a very humble and down to earth person. It was great talking to him and we didn’t just talk about basketball. He talked to me about life, managing money, real estate , stocks."

Newton is a 6-foot-4 guard who can play both on and off of the ball. He has good size and length that allows him to play even bigger than he is. He is best attacking the basket and getting into the lane.

He has good athleticism and a very good leaping ability. Newton's shot is effective, but it's used as a secondary or even a third option at this point. He's a strong rebounder on both ends of the floor.

"Really athletic guard that scores at all three levels. Love the way he attacks the rim. Active defensively and plays bigger than size," Rivals analyst Dan McDonald said of Newton. "The 6-foot-4 athletic wing is also a terrific defender that hits boards hard as well."

"I'm a two way guard who can score on all three levels," Newton said of his game. "I’ve become a better shooter especially from 3. My vision has improved also. I’ve also gotten a lot stronger so I’m able to be more physical on the glass and when I’m driving."