2023 forward JQ Roberts sets Indiana unofficial visit

The 6-foot-6 forward has offers from Akron, Northern Illinois, UMass, Bradley, Indiana State, Miami (Ohio) and is receiving interest from Indiana, Xavier, Creighton, Kansas State and Utah among others.

Bloomington North 2023 forward JaQualon "JQ" Roberts is set to visit Indiana for an unofficial visit, he tells TheHoosier.com . The visit is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept 1.

This won't be the first time visiting Indiana's campus, however. He was on campus a few years ago for a team camp.

"It’s filled with an incredible atmosphere and tradition. The facilities were upgraded and really nice, too. I was able to see it the last team camp in 2019.

The Indiana staff saw Roberts earlier this summer and re-engaged conversations with him. Roberts was previously in contact with the former staff at Indiana.

"I’m really looking forward to meeting the new coaches in person and just really talking with them," Roberts added.

Roberts visited Butler, Utah, Northern Illinois, Miami (OH) and Indiana State earlier this summer.

Here are our scouting notes on Roberts from the numerous times we saw him this summer.

He's a super athletic forward with a great frame and knows how to use his body. Finishes well at the basket using dunks and putbacks. Is still a bit raw when it comes to post moves. Terrific offensive rebounder and very good rebounder overall. Got out in transition a few times. Gets most of his work done inside the paint, but has shown the ability to hit 3's despite not taking many. Solid defender using his length and frame. Can play either forward position, but likes to play out on the perimeter more than in the paint.